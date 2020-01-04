Eswatini at the Shows Free & Discounted Tickets available

The Adventure Travel Show and the Destinations holiday and travel show, both in London, are the UK’s top two travel exhibitions dedicated to giving visitors the chance to discover brilliant new parts of the world!

2020 will be no exception as hundreds of destinations come together offering fantastic new ideas as well as expert advice – you should feel inspired in no time! It is also the perfect place to discover more about Eswatini, selected by Lonely Planet as a ‘Top Country to Visit’ in their Best in Travel 2020 list, an accolade we will be proud to tell you more about! Talk to the professionals on our stand who can help plan your next adventure!

Eswatini, previously known as Swaziland, will be present at both these shows, showcasing all its natural wonders, splendid wildlife and friendliest of cultures. Come and see us there to find out more about your holiday options and to uncover more about this unique and fascinating destination face to face with experts!

First up is the Adventure Travel show – We’re at Stand A39

The Adventure Travel Show is held at Olympia, London on the 18th – 19th January 2020. The Adventure Travel Show brings together an outstanding collection of specialist travel providers covering a diverse range of travel adventures, destinations, exclusive discoveries and epic journeys under one roof. From stylish small group adventures, exclusive expeditions, active escorted trips, to unusual cultural and wildlife journeys. The event is bursting with inspirational ideas and travel advice. Speak to the experts, get involved with the features and find your ideal adventure. Free talks, photography seminars, travel-writing seminars expedition planning and other invaluable services are all on offer.

On Sunday afternoon we will be giving a talk on Eswatini: Africa in a Nutshell, at the Discover Africa Theatre. The talk starts at 1pm so feel free to drop by for a wonderful education on all things Eswatini.

We have a special offer with 10% off tickets to The Adventure Travel Show 2020 when booking in advance! Just quote ‘EXHIB’ when booking tickets online at www.adventureshow.com or by calling 0844 2097 363 (Calls cost 7ppm plus the networks access charge).

Shortly after the Adventure Travel Show, on the 30th January – 2nd February 2020 is The Destinations Travel Show. Find us at Stand AF81

Now established at Olympia, Destinations is a big show to open up your mind to the even bigger world around you. Travel companies representing almost everywhere on Earth are present to advise you on your next getaway. Eswatini is attending with experts on the stand who know the country like no other. They can answer your questions honestly and immediately for you – just come and say hello!

We’re extremely happy to be able to provide you with FREE tickets to Destinations London – All you need to do is enter the code ‘EXSWAZ‘ on the Destinations ticket page.

We hope to see you at either show!