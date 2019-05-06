Esperance to defend title against Wydad

African Champions League will be an all Northern affair as cup holders Esperance of Tunis will defend her title against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

French Winger Frank Ribery will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign after spending a record 12 seasons in Germany.

With most European leagues crossing the finish line, Africans in the the top 5 leagues are pulling the golden shoe award to the wire, Mohamed Salah and Pierre Aubameyang again on the score sheet.