Eritrean shot at because of skin colour in Germany

An Eritrean man was shot in the stomach by a gunman in Germany in a xenophobic attack, according to police.

Frankfurt prosecutors say the African was left wounded in the attack after the gunman deliberately targeted him.

Prosecutor Alexander Badle has said that the victim of the attack was targeted at “completely at random and purely because of the colour (of) skin.”

“We have no evidence in our current investigation that there were contacts with the right-wing or far-right scene,” Badle added in trying to delink the attack from racist group.

The victim of shooting which took place on Monday in the north-east of Frankfurt, is now said to be a stable condition.

Police say at least three bullets were fired him.

Police say the perceived shooter a 55 year-old man was however found dead in a car with a bullet wound in his head.

There are suspicions according to the Police that he may have committed suicide by shooting himself.

This month a Nigerian lecturer known as Aliyu Tijani was killed in a racist attack in Kyrgyzstan.

He went into coma as a result of the brutal attack by some unknown attackers.

Africans continues to suffer attacks in parts of Europe due to their race.

Some die in custody of security officers while others die in detention centres.

Source: Africafeeds.com