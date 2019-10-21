Eritrea summons German ambassador over DW coverage

Eritrea’s foreign ministry has summoned Germany’s ambassador to the country accusing Germany’s international broadcaster of “unbridled smear campaigns”.

The country’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said “German Government funded Deutsche Welle persists in its unbridled smear campaigns against Eritrea.

Latest in these despicable series are half-baked and strident website pieces on the peace process and the National Service by its senior editors of the English/Amharic Services.”

The foreign ministry has said in this meeting with the German ambassador the government would seek “clarification/rectification” over Deutsche Welle’s coverage of happenings in Eritrea.

#Eritrea‘s Foreign Ministry has summoned Germany’s Ambassador to Eritrea to seek clarification/rectification of this incessant vitriol, which has nothing to do with objective journalism, by an outfit funded by the German Government. — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 21, 2019

Stained relations

Eritrea and German do not have very good relations in recent years after Germany’s insistence that Eritrea’s human rights situation has worsened.

German Government funded Deutsche Welle persists in its unbridled smear campaigns against Eritrea. Latest in these despicable series are half-baked and strident website pieces on the peace process and the National Service by its senior editors of the English/Amharic Services. — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) October 21, 2019

The Eritrean information minister also signaled that a similar summon was “served to the UK Ambassador, more than a couple of times in the past.”

He signaled that “there are other tools/options when” such summons “are not heeded & appropriate remedies not subsequently taken.”

But there have been mixed reactions from Eritreans to this latest summon served on the German ambassador.

Absurdity. Your corrupt #government (#Eritrea) wants to talk about “objective #journalism” ? I would remind you that your authoritarian #system continues to control #freedom of information. Consequently, avoid giving lessons ! — Samson Yemane (@Yemane_Samson) October 21, 2019

It is about time! We Eritreans in Germany are suffering because of German fake news in German MSM! Good job!! — Qana_Meror ERITREA (@qana_meror) October 21, 2019

Boss, u seem more worried about rumours than dealing with facts on the ground. Do you have a succession plan for life after your generation? Or do you think you will go on forever? — J K (@Aregahegne) October 21, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com