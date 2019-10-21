You are here
Eritrea summons German ambassador over DW coverage

Eritrea’s foreign ministry has summoned Germany’s ambassador to the country accusing Germany’s international broadcaster of “unbridled smear campaigns”.

The country’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said “German Government funded Deutsche Welle persists in its unbridled smear campaigns against Eritrea.

Latest in these despicable series are half-baked and strident website pieces on the peace process and the National Service by its senior editors of the English/Amharic Services.”

The foreign ministry has said in this meeting with the German ambassador the government would seek “clarification/rectification” over Deutsche Welle’s coverage of happenings in Eritrea.

Stained relations

Eritrea and German do not have very good relations in recent years after Germany’s insistence that Eritrea’s human rights situation has worsened.

The Eritrean information minister also signaled that a similar summon was “served to the UK Ambassador, more than a couple of times in the past.”

He signaled that “there are other tools/options when” such summons “are not heeded & appropriate remedies not subsequently taken.”

But there have been mixed reactions from Eritreans to this latest summon served on the German ambassador.

Source: Africafeeds.com

