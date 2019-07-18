Equatorial Guinea seeks oil and gas investment

Equatorial Guinea is an oil and gas-rich country that wants to attract investors to develop its economy.

It is the third largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria and Angola. Equatorial Guinea, also rich in Gas, has embarked on a balanced management of its mineral resources.

The country, whose Gross Domestic Product exceeded $13 billion in 2018, has embarked on a major socio-economic transformation plan that will enable it to improve its many indicators, including growth, health and education.

César Mba ABOGO, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Equatorial Guinea, discussed this in detail with Michale DIBIE. Dissecting the Equatorial Guinea’s development through oil revenues, including Equatorial Guinea’s various economic diversification projects.