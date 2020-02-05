Egypt and Morocco punch Africa's first tickets to Lithuania 2020

Egypt and Morocco become the first African teams to qualify for Lithuania 2020

The Pharaohs defeat Libya and Morocco thrash Angola in continental semi-finals

Winner of Angola v Libya in match for third place will claim Africa’s final ticket

Egypt and Morocco advanced to the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations final, after defeating Libya 5-2 and Angola 4-0 respectively in the semi-finals, to book their places at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020.

The Pharaohs will compete at the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the seventh consecutive edition. The three-time Futsal Africa Cup of Nations champions (1996, 2000, 2004) will face Morocco in Friday’s final.

Morocco have now qualified for three consecutive Futsal World Cups after missing out on the first six editions. The Lions of the Atlas are Africa’s reigning champions.

Egypt won all three of their group stage matches, defeating Guinea (9-0), Angola (3-0) and Mozambique (3-2) in Group B, before seeing off Libya in the semi-finals, while Morocco beat Libya (3-0), Equatorial Guinea (8-1) and Mauritius (3-0 due to cancellation) in Group A, before cruising past Angola in the final four.

The Pharaohs and the Lions of the Atlas will be joined at Lithuania 2020 by the winner of Friday’s match for third place between Angola and Libya as Africa’s representatives in the world finals.