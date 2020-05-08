ECOWAS denies endorsing Madagascar’s Covid-Organics [Morning Call]

On Nigeria’s PUNCH newspaper, the bold headline- ECOWAS denies endorsing any herbal drug for covid-19. The story reads ECOWAS has dismissed reports that its health institution, West Africa Health Organisation had ordered medicine developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research, Madagascar, for COVID-19 treatment. The regional body said it was aware that several claims of COVID-19 cures had been made in different parts of the world but added that it could only endorse products that have been shown to be effective through scientific study. Now of course this is a story that’s of course generating a lot of reactions across the continent. Is the Malgache covid19 remedy worth giving a try or not? More on that story on the PUNCH newspaper

And still in Nigeria, but to some good news of the birth of a child, a boy. We find a headline in the Vanguard newspaper saying “I delivered before flight attendants arrived”. The story of a woman who delivered aboard a flight from the UAE. Mrs. Kafayat Omoshalewa Amusan tells her story there saying she delivered her baby before flight attendants could get to her. Her desire was to come home to have her third baby in Nigeria on or before May 30, but for flight cancellations. Her Labour experience there on the Vanguard news paper