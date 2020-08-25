Economic War: Building New African Nation Using Power Of Private Sector By Kelvin Ogbonna

Governments across the African continent have tried their best but failed and now it is time for Africans to ignore them and build a new nation through the power of the private sector.

Africa is where it is today because governments have been the ones making all economic decisions and this has not brought any economic growth for years.







The private sector, which contributes 80 per cent of the continent’s economic growth, has the power to transform societies, boost prosperity and enable citizens thrive. This economic growth benefits the poorest members of society, accompanied by more and better jobs, which is one of the main routes out of poverty.

The Black Wall Street through its Economic War has been at the forefront in helping Africa transform its economy and create productive jobs by supporting investments to build essential infrastructure, helping workers develop skills and facilitating greater access to markets for citizens and businesses through economic integration.

The Economic War, which is led by Charles N Lambert, Chairman of the Black Wall Street, is already bringing together private sector, African multilateral institutions to identify opportunities and address constraints for changing the investment landscape in Africa.

Lambert believes that all the private sector needs is to collaborate in connecting African businesses to better market opportunities, creating vibrant and competitive value chain, including production, processing, and distribution, which are key pathways to creating jobs and improving GDP.

Building a new nation using the power of the private sector is targeted at diverting the over $203bn on capital flight to Africa, retaining this money in Africa, making Africans buy African products, supporting African businesses! And only the private sector can do this.

The Black Wall Street is committed to working to help ensure that the continent has the ability to build private investments, create quality jobs, and realise better development outcomes for people where they live.

Africa is home to the world’s youngest population and is ready for an economic transformation that could change the trajectory of the continent into a new nation. A rapid transition to an economy run by the private sector can boost productivity, delivering jobs in the process.

The BWS offers Africa its very first economic ideology known as the “Ubuntu Spirit” or ‘Compassionate Capitalism’ if you like.

This ideology, according to Lambert, is a massive opportunity for those, who believe in Africa and have been in the management level operations but couldn’t just ever make it to that prestigious chief executive officer level either because the opportunities didn’t come or racism or sexism or prejudice stopped them from hitting that high-level corporate ceiling.

BWS demonstrates this in 28 basic human needs apps designed to bridge the development divide between developed and underdeveloped countries. It believes it is time to restore the image of black people everywhere in the world.