Earthquake hits Sao Tome, tremors felt in Gabon capital Libreville

The United States Geological Survey, USGS, on Thursday reported an earthquake east of Sao Tome and Principe’s island of Santo Antonio.

Its specifics indicated that it was a 5.5 (magnitude) earthquake, 90km E of Santo Antonio, Sao Tome and Principe. It also had a depth of 10km.

“We felt a small tremble in Libreville today at about 16:30. It was due an earthquake about 80km east of Principe on the Sao Tomé Mt Cameroon fault.

“It is very unusual and scared quite a few people but is nothing to worry about:” Lee White, Gabon’s Minister of Forests, Oceans, Environment and Climate Change confirmed in a tweet.