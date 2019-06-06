E-sport booming in Kenya

Valued at more than $135 billion, Kenya’s growing gaming industry is attracting more and more investors.

It is a game and also an income-generating activity. E-sport is now a major part of Kenya’s economic sector with hundreds of jobs created to date.

And, Esports, which is the competitive aspect of this electronic game, already has about 250 million players worldwide in a growing market of about US$1 billion.

h2 style=“font-size:16px;”>Senegal: Mary, Diouf, the’‘Queen of Salt’‘’

Marie Diouf is a Senegalese woman who started producing salt in a male-dominated environment.

The fight has been long, but Marie Diouf was able to establish herself and find her place in an essentially male environment. That of collecting salt from the marshes.

It is in the Fatick region of western Senegal that the Salt Queen, as she is known, opened her company, which now employs about ten people.