DRC: How much will Etienne Tshisekedi’s funeral cost?

How much will Etienne Tshisekedi’s funeral cost?

The issue is being debated in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the remains of the historical opponent and father of the current Congolese president is expected in Kinshasa on Thursday.

It’s been more than 2 years after his death in Belgium.

To honor the memory of Tshisekedi’s father, the funeral organizing committee is requesting for $2 to 6 million.

For the committee, the amount is within the range of funds allocated for funerals of key personalities in the DRC.

The committee cites the role played by the Ex- Prime Minister, particularly in the fight for the establishment of democracy in the DRC, as justification to offer him a dignified farewell.

Organizations such as Lucha heavily denounces such expenditure, while the DRC is in a gloomy economic situation.

Reports say transmission of the funeral ceremony on television will also cost $52,000.