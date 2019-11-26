DR Congo: Protesters torch U.N. buildings, at least 4 killed

Protesters in eastern Congo on Monday clashed with security agencies resulting in reported deaths of at least four people.

Several others are also reported injured in the protest which took place in the town of Beni after civilians torched U.N. buildings.

They were expressing anger over renewed violence by suspected Islamist rebels, accusing the UN and government troops of doing little to prevent attacks.

Over the weekend the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), one of many militia groups operating in eastern DR Congo killed eight people during a raid on the town.

Despite the presence of an 18,000-strong UN force in DR Congo, there has been little success in curbing instability in the east of Congo.

Matthias Gillman, a U.N. spokesman said “We do understand the anger and frustration of the population but ask for understanding that attacking U.N. or local facilities… actually weakens the Congolese army’s operations against the ADF.”

“We can’t put a peacekeeper behind every Congolese,” Gillman added.

Nk Béni : Incendie de la Mairie de BENI par la Pop en colère contre tuerie de 08 personnes hier vers 19h00B. Les forces de l’ordre s’emploient pour rétablir l’ordre public pic.twitter.com/JEARHf6K7t — PNC (@comgenpnc) November 25, 2019

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has assured that UN and government troops would carry out joint operations to protect civilians in Beni.

Source: Africafeeds.com