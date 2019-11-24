DR Congo plane crash kills at least 24 people

At least 24 people have been killed in a plane crash on Sunday in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

There are fears the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue to recover bodies.

Those killed include residents on the ground, according to Congolese officials.

Local media reported that the small aircraft went down in the Mapendo neighbourhood after “missing” its take-off from the city’s airport.

The Dornier-228 twin-turboprop aircraft is owned by private carrier Busy Bee. It crashed about a minute after take-off, a source at Goma airport told the BBC.

The plane had been scheduled to fly to Beni, 350km (220 miles) north of Goma.

Smoke rises from the wreckage of a small plane which crashed on takeoff into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo pic.twitter.com/31BXU7qrG0 — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 24, 2019

According to Congolese officials there were 17 passengers and two crew members were on board the plane.

