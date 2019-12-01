Dozens killed after bus fell off cliff in Tunisia

Tunisian officials have said that at least 26 people were killed and 18 more injured when a bus fell off a cliff on Sunday.

The bus fell into a ravine in the country’s north, while heading from Tunis to the picturesque mountain town of Ain Draham.

The mountain town, near the Algerian border is well known as a popular autumn destination for tourists.

The interior ministry said the bus with 43 people on board was travelling through the Ain Snoussi region at the time of the accident.

Tunisia’s health ministry said the victims of the accident aged between 20 and 30. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

There were horrific scenes of the accident with pictures and video footage showing the mangled remains of the bus with its seats scattered in a river.

Dead bodies and personal belongings were also scattered across the ground, as shown in pictures and videos that went viral.

Devastating tourist bus accident while turning on steep curved road, apparently driver lost control which made the bus roll over and end up falling down a cliff !!

About 24 lives lost and 20 injured !!

May they rest in peace!!#Ain_Drahem #Tunisia pic.twitter.com/s25Qo8bUeR — Saddik Mohamed (@Saddiktweets) December 1, 2019

A private radio station Mosaique FM quoted Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi as saying that the “unfortunate accident took place in a difficult area” and just after the bus had taken a “sharp bend”.

New #Tunisia: 24 people died in bus accident; new president, #KaisSaied , and caretaker government head on the scene in hours. pic.twitter.com/yiiFERXZMy — iSocieties Review (@ISRlive) December 1, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com