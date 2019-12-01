You are here
Africa North Africa World 

Dozens killed after bus fell off cliff in Tunisia

Village Reporter , , , ,

Tunisian officials have said that at least 26 people were killed and 18 more injured when a bus fell off a cliff on Sunday.

The bus fell into a ravine in the country’s north, while heading from Tunis to the picturesque mountain town of Ain Draham.

The mountain town, near the Algerian border is well known as a popular autumn destination for tourists.

The interior ministry said the bus with 43 people on board was travelling through the Ain Snoussi region at the time of the accident.

Tunisia’s health ministry said the victims of the accident aged between 20 and 30. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

There were horrific scenes of the accident with pictures and video footage showing the mangled remains of the bus with its seats scattered in a river.

Dead bodies and personal belongings were also scattered across the ground, as shown in pictures and videos that went viral.

A private radio station Mosaique FM quoted Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi as saying that the “unfortunate accident took place in a difficult area” and just after the bus had taken a “sharp bend”.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.