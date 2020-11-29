Don Jazzy reveals why he likes wearing big robes

Nigerian Afropop singer, Damilola Afolabi, known professionally as L.A.X has taken to Twitter to crown his new album ”Zaza Vibez” as the best to drop in 2020.

The artiste who is signed to Starboy Entertainment, released Zaza Vibes which is a 12-track project, on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

The new album boasts of collaborations with Nigerian music stars; Tiwa Savage, Simi, Mr Eazi, Peruzzi, Tekno, amongst others.

Speaking on the weight of his new baby project, L.A.X downplayed other albums dropped by his colleagues this year, by stating that his own is the best.

He said; ”My album is easily the best album that dropped in 2020 . NO CAP”

Some of the producers who worked on the album include; Clemzy, Blaise Beatz, Quebeatz, Spotless, Legendury Beatz.

Recall that Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Adekunle Gold, DJ Cuppy and Fireboy, all dropped albums this year and they received massive positive reviews.

