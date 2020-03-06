Dominant USA seal FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup berth

USA flex their muscles to reach the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2020

They join hosts Costa Rica and Panama as North American finalists

Mexico and Haiti will contest Concacaf’s final spot

The USA U-20 women’s national team cemented their place in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 on Friday by defeating the Dominican Republic 6-0 to become finalists at the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship.

Midfielder Brianna Pinto completed her hat-trick inside the first 20 minutes of the match, helping her side seize early control against the tournament hosts, who were making their first semi-final appearance. Trinity Rodman added a brace for the USA with a goal in each half, the second coming from a lethal turn to create space at the top of the penalty area.

Three-time U-20 Women’s World Cup champions, the United States will enter Costa Rica/Panama 2020 on the hunt for their first world title at this level since 2012. They were eliminated after the group stage two years ago in France.

The Stars and Stripes join hosts Costa Rica and Panama as three of four teams representing North America at the global finals. Mexico and Haiti will tussle for Concacaf’s final World Cup place in the other semi-final of the regional championship, which kicks off from Estadio Felix Sanchez in Santo Domingo on Friday evening.