Disciplinary update FIFA eClub World Cup

Due to a misconduct of the tournament rules, the played games of Round 5 of the FIFA eClub World Cup Online Qualification in the Middle East & Africa Region of ‘The Royal’ (Power eSports) and ‘Nez4r x’ (AlRAED S.FC) have been invalidated.

All games played by the aforementioned players result in an automatic 3-0 win in favor of their opponents. All games played by the other member of Power eSports (xNogSteeds) and AlRAED S.FC (vEusox) remain valid and their points will count in the final standing.

Nasr eSports and Redemption eSports will advance to the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 as per the new final standings of their region’s first tier in the qualification process:

Further information about the decision and the penalty against ‘The Royal’ and ‘Nez4r x’ can be found below or here.

Penalty:

Two-year suspension from EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series

Events Missed:

All qualifiers and live events of the EA SPORTS FIFA Global Series

Explanation:

Suspended in response to behavior during FIFA eClub World Cup Qualification:

Specifically, the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Code of Conduct violations for which the player is being disqualified is: “Collusion between Players is strictly prohibited. Any Players determined by EA at any point in the FIFA Global Series (FGS) to be engaging in collusion will be removed from the Competition, be forced to return any compensation and/or prizes received from Live Events, and may have their FIFA 20 account suspended.”

The FIFA eClub World Cup Final Draw will take place on January 21 in Zurich. The following teams will compete at the event: