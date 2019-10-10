Digital transformation in Central Africa [Business Africa]

Digitalization as a pillar of economic development, Central Africa called to improve its internet coverage, for better exploitation of its resources.

Capitalize on better internet coverage in the Central Africa region. A question on the agenda of the 35th session of the Intergovernmental Committee of Experts, under the aegis of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The Malabo meeting in Equatorial Guinea also called for the creation of a community investment fund to support start-ups in the sub-region.

Le Soudan du Sud veut accroître sa production pétrolière

South Sudan, host of the upcoming summit on oil development, the country aims for a daily production of one million barrels per day.

The resumption of production of several key oil fields in South Sudan and unprecedented cooperation with neighbouring Sudan point to improved investment conditions in the energy sector.

New international partnerships and investments have been signed with Juba, which aims to triple its oil production by the end of 2019.

The country is hosting the third congress on energy and oil this year.