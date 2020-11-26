Diego Maradona: images of a unique career

Over the course of his career, Diego Maradona won 11 titles as a player, including two with Argentina: the FIFA World Youth Championship Japan 1979 and the 1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico™. He also lifted five trophies with Italy’s Napoli, among them two Scudetti and the UEFA Cup. Completing the list are the 1981 Argentinian Championship with Boca Juniors and the three titles he won while at Barcelona.

But Maradona’s career was less about his silverware than his magical performances on the pitch, both with La Albiceleste and the clubs he represented.

In the colours of Argentina, Maradona left his mark as a player in four editions: Spain 1982, when he was still forging his career; Mexico 1986,a tournament that made him a global sensation thanks to performances like that against England; Italy 1990, where only West Germany prevented him from retaining the world title; and finally USA 1994. As a coach, Maradona would once again indulge his love for the tournament by leading Leo Messi and Co at South Africa 2010. You can enjoy some of his most iconic images from the World Cup in this gallery.