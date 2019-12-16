Diddy Brings Out The Stars For His 50th BirthdayGuardian Life – Guardian Nigeria

American rapper and hip-hop mogul Sean John Combs better known as Diddy hosted friends and celebrities at his 50th birthday party.

Diddy whose birth date is originally on November 4 celebrated his birthday on Saturday with a star-studded affair at his multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles.

In attendance were celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the latter’s ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, plus stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Beckinsale, Paris Hilton, Ellen Pompeo, Lala Anthony, Janelle Mone, Cardi B and Offset, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith, Fergie, Regina King, Kobe Bryant, Big Sean and ex-turned-friend Jhené Aiko, Usher, Naomi Campbell, French Montana, Lil’ Kim, 2 Chainz, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Swizz Beatz, Kevin Hart, Nelly, Mary J. Blige and more.

The attendees were entertained by music from Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim and Doug E. Fresh, according to TMZ.

Last year, the record label boss celebrated his 49th birthday by jumping out of a plane and landing onto the grounds of the Playboy Mansion.

Diddy and his family have had a rough year following the loss of his former girlfriend Kim Porter. In November, Diddy commemorated the one-year anniversary of Porter’s untimely death with a heartfelt post on social media.

Porter was the mother to three of Diddy’s six children. The couple first began dating in 1994 and eventually broke things off in 2007.

She died in her Los Angeles home on Nov. 15, 2018. A medical examiner-coroner revealed the cause of her death as lobar pneumonia. She was 47.

Meanwhile, at the party, Jay Z and Kanye West reunited in public for the first time since 2016, when they famously feuded.