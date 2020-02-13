You are here
Africa 

Developing environment-friendly ports in Africa

Village Reporter ,

The port of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo will inaugurate its new quay on February 18. Following the completion of this structure, several others on the continent are developing their ports in a sustainable manner.

In 2014, over 3 million twenty-foot equivalent containers will have been routed to the ports of the West African coast.

This development, coupled with growth in maritime traffic, doesn’t come without environmental challenges. Serge Patrick Mankou-Nkombo has this report.

Follow and like us:
error0
fb-share-icon
Tweet 20

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.