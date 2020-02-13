Developing environment-friendly ports in Africa

The port of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo will inaugurate its new quay on February 18. Following the completion of this structure, several others on the continent are developing their ports in a sustainable manner.

In 2014, over 3 million twenty-foot equivalent containers will have been routed to the ports of the West African coast.

This development, coupled with growth in maritime traffic, doesn’t come without environmental challenges. Serge Patrick Mankou-Nkombo has this report.