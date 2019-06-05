Deputy head of Sudan rebel group detained – spokesman

Khartoum (Reuters) – The deputy head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North rebel group has been detained, a spokesman for the movement said on Wednesday.

Yasir Arman, had been living in exile and was sentenced to death in absentia over his actions in the group, but returned to Sudan recently. He was arrested by security forces, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Lena Masri; editing by Andrew Heavens