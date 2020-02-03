Denmark to host FIFA eNations Cup 2020

Copenhagen to host second FIFA eNations Cup™ from 22 to 24 May

The world’s best FIFA eSports nations to go head-to-head at the FIFA eNations Cup 2020

France aiming to qualify to defend their title in May in front of a live audience. Ticket information to be announced soon

In a landmark step for the further development of FIFA eSports, FIFA and the Danish Football Association (DBU) announced today that Denmark will host the FIFA eNations Cup 2020, taking one of the most exciting FIFA eSports competitions to Danish fans and a live audience for the first time.

FIFA’s official inter-nation team eSports competition will take place from 22 to 24 May and will crown the world’s best EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series nation, with players competing as teams in a 2v2 format throughout the tournament.

With national pride and global glory at stake, Copenhagen will play host to the world’s best EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series nations as the competition looks to build on the excitement, passion and drama witnessed during the inaugural event in London in 2019.

France, who won the first-ever FIFA eNations Cup with a team including Corentin ‘Maestro’ Thullier and Lucas ‘DaXe’ Cuillerier, will be looking to book their place and retain their crown when online qualification begins in April. Twenty-four of the world’s top EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series nations will go head-to-head in Denmark in May and will be competing for international glory and a total prize pool of over USD 100,000.

Speaking on the decision to host the tournament in Denmark, Christian Volk, Director of eFootball & Gaming at FIFA, said: “As a nation rich in eSports history and with an exciting and enthusiastic fan base, Denmark and the DBU were a natural choice to host the FIFA eNations Cup in 2020. Building on the incredible success and interest in the inaugural event last year in London, we are excited to take the FIFA eNations Cup to Denmark and bring the excitement and passion of an international and innovative team format like the FIFA eNations Cup to Danish fans, as well as a live audience, for the very first time.”

Kenneth Reeh, Acting CEO at the DBU, said: “We’re very proud that Copenhagen has been selected to host the FIFA eNations Cup 2020 and are looking forward to welcoming players and fans to a big and hopefully memorable event. Last year, our national team had the pleasure of participating in the inaugural event in London and this year it will be even more delightful for the team to be able to play in the tournament on home soil in Copenhagen. eSports is widely popular in Denmark so it’s going to be exciting to be able to open the doors and have a live audience during the tournament.”

A new addition to the calendar last season, the FIFA eNations Cup will see some of the best nations and best FIFA players in the world compete in a unique team (2v2) format on both Xbox and PlayStation during the group stage. The top two nations in each of the four groups will progress through to the knockout stages for the chance to win the FIFA eNations Cup 2020.

The qualification period for national teams to identify their FIFA eNations Cup squad is currently underway, with national qualifying events currently being run by eligible member associations all around the world. The Draw for the FIFA eNations Cup 2020 will take place ahead of the tournament in spring 2020.