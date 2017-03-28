Democratic Green Party of Rwanda Strongly Condemns Gen.Kayumba Nyamwasa’s False Statements

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda condemns in the strongest terms possible the careless false statements of the exiled Gen.Kayumba Nyamwasa in his case at the African Court on Human and People’s Rights in Arusha(ACHPR), where he discredited DGPR’s case at the Rwandan Supreme Court in 2015, regarding the change of the constitution, thinking that it would give him an upper hand at the ACHPR.

We are very saddened that someone of a high calibre like him, who was previously accused of having participated in the creation of this party, to turn around and make such false accusations, knowing very well how hard it has been for this party to reach where it is today. This is indeed a sign of careless leadership and loss of reality.

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda is a people’s party and was created by Rwandan’s thirsty for democratic change inside the country in August 2009, while all those on-lookers were very comfortable in their juicy government positions before their fall from grace.

Members of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda are very proud of their achievements and are pleased to be playing a positive role in democratising Rwanda from within the country.

DGPR is a responsible independent opposition political party, which abides by the laws and norms of the country, its not influenced by anybody, who is not it’s member. We will continue to respect our principles of non-violence and use of peaceful means in conflict resolutions.

We shall continue to strive for democratic solutions and the return of all Rwandan refugees in a just and peaceful state