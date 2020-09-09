Dem dey do JuJu for Naija music industry – Samklef

Samklef has made a shocking revealation regarding things that happen in the Nigerian music scene.

The singer, rapper and producer cum blogger, took to his Instagtam page to state that yes, the home music scene is fraught with Juju hence, folks should be “spiritually guided”.

Samklef shared the text “Dem dey do juju for Naija music industry o! Artiste be careful o” and also reiterated the same message with his caption, advising practitioners to be spiritually guided.