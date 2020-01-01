Defiant Chaka Chaka says she will ‘return to Uganda and perform’

I will come back to Uganda

Celebrated South African musician and global children’s ambassador Yvonne Chaka Chaka says she will come back to Uganda and perform, following her controversial departure from the East African nation on the eve of New Year’s Day.

‘‘I can assure you. I will come back to Uganda and perform. This is my motherland,’‘ Chaka Chaka tweeted.

She went on to reiterate her stance that authorities in Uganda did not deport her, presenting her boarding pass as a business class passenger on a Rwanda Airlines flight as proof.

Debate is still raging on social media as Uganda government officials explain Chaka Chaka’s ‘deportation’ to her angry fans.

Chaka Chaka denies deportation

Chaka Chaka took to social media to set the record straight on her reported deportation.

Chaka Chaka issues reassurances about her wellbeing, and explained why she would not be performing at the Kampala concert.

‘‘I took a decision not to appear this evening at Enkuka, because there were just too many things that I could not understand or explain. If somebody had explained to me, I really would have understood.’‘ she explained.

‘‘Not deported, not arrested, not captured. Everything is fine, everything is in order. I know my people are worried, my country is worried, my husband is worried….but I am fine.’‘

Police explain deportation

South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda, where she was set to perform at a concert ushering in the new year, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Chaka Chaka was set to perform at the Enkuka concert organised by the king of Buganda kingdom, which has been previously headlined by opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine, who is a fierce critic of president Yoweri Museveni has been reportedly described as ‘the next Mandela’ by Chaka Chaka.

Our friends from abroad have attracted the wrath of the state for openly supporting our struggle for freedom. Today international icon YvonneChakaX2 was deported from Uganda. Whatever reasons the security agencies give, we all know the regime is afraid of her SONGS OF FREEDOM! — BOBI WINE (HEBobiwine) December 31, 2019

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga explained that Chaka Chaka had entered the country using a wrong visa, and was consequently deported.

‘‘An ordinary visa can’t allow her to perform in any income generating activity,’‘ Enanga told local media.

According to police, Chaka Chaka should have flown in on a working visa.

Ugandans have reacted angrily to news of the deportation describing it as a new low for Museveni’s government.

Meanwhile, president Museveni on Tuesday told veteran musician Kanda Bongoman that it ‘is important to note is that there wouldn’t be music, business or industry without freedom and security’.

The Congolese artist is in Uganda to perform at a different concert ushering in the new year.