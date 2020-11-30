Debt Management in the context of COVID-19
What: Webinar on transparency, accountability and reporting of debt in Africa
Who: African Development Bank
When: Thursday, 3 December 2020
Where: Virtual
The African Development Bank, in partnership with the Government of Japan, is seeking to initiate a discussion on the challenges around debt management in Africa during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of identifying appropriate policy responses.
The discussion will take the form of a series of webinars, with each edition dedicated to a specific theme that affects debt management, such as transparency; debt management institutions; sovereign bond ratings and developing domestic debt markets; debt restructuring and avoiding litigations.
The first webinar is to discuss challenges and opportunities for ensuring debt transparency in Africa, in particular in the context of COVID-19. The webinar will share experiences and lessons towards greater transparency by listening to experts from governments, international organizations and civil society.
Program
Opening: Mr. Rabah Arezki, Chief Economist and Vice President, African Development Bank
Mr. Atsushi Mimura, Deputy Director-General of the International Bureau, Ministry of Finance, Japan
Presenter: Ms. Hanan Morsy, Director of Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research Department, African Development Bank
Moderator: Mr. Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Director of the Governance Department, African Development Bank
Panelists:
- Mr. Jacob Mkandawire, Assistant Director (Head of Domestic Market Operations), Financial Markets Department, Bank of Zambia
- Mr. Babacar Cisse, Director of Public Debt, Ministry of Finance and Budget, Senegal
- Mr. Neil Cole, Executive Secretary, Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI)
- Ms. Shakira Mustapha, Research Fellow, Overseas Development Institute (ODI)
- Mr. Jason Braganza, Executive Director, the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD)
Closing: Mr. Mr. Samuel Mugoya, Director of Syndication and Client Solutions, African Development Bank
