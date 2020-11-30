Debt Management in the context of COVID-19

Save the date

What: Webinar on transparency, accountability and reporting of debt in Africa

Who: African Development Bank

When: Thursday, 3 December 2020

Where: Virtual

The African Development Bank, in partnership with the Government of Japan, is seeking to initiate a discussion on the challenges around debt management in Africa during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim of identifying appropriate policy responses.

The discussion will take the form of a series of webinars, with each edition dedicated to a specific theme that affects debt management, such as transparency; debt management institutions; sovereign bond ratings and developing domestic debt markets; debt restructuring and avoiding litigations.

The first webinar is to discuss challenges and opportunities for ensuring debt transparency in Africa, in particular in the context of COVID-19. The webinar will share experiences and lessons towards greater transparency by listening to experts from governments, international organizations and civil society.

Program

Opening: Mr. Rabah Arezki, Chief Economist and Vice President, African Development Bank

Mr. Atsushi Mimura, Deputy Director-General of the International Bureau, Ministry of Finance, Japan

Presenter: Ms. Hanan Morsy, Director of Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research Department, African Development Bank

Moderator: Mr. Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Director of the Governance Department, African Development Bank

Panelists:

Mr. Jacob Mkandawire, Assistant Director (Head of Domestic Market Operations), Financial Markets Department, Bank of Zambia

Mr. Babacar Cisse, Director of Public Debt, Ministry of Finance and Budget, Senegal

Mr. Neil Cole, Executive Secretary, Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI)

Ms. Shakira Mustapha, Research Fellow, Overseas Development Institute (ODI)

Mr. Jason Braganza, Executive Director, the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD)

Closing: Mr. Mr. Samuel Mugoya, Director of Syndication and Client Solutions, African Development Bank

