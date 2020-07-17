Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first-ever female combat helicopter pilot, was killed Tuesday. According to Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Ibikunle Daramola, the 24-year old Arotile died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base in Kaduna State. She was hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force secondary school classmate while trying to greet her.

This Nigeria!

Can any truth come out of this jagajaga country? I am not a physician. I am not a forensic pathologist. I am not a police officer. But consider:

A friend was reversing her vehicle to greet Arotile. Boom! The friend ran over her and killed her on the spot with injuries to the head. What’s the name of the friend? What was the speed of the reversing vehicle? How could the friend reverse without using the rear view mirrors? How did the friend run over Arotile without knowing? How could Arotile not seeing the coming vehicle? Who witnessed the “accident”? What did police report say about the “accident”? The whole thing was odd. The whole thing was out of character. We need answers to these questions.

Nigerians believe Arotile was not killed by any freak accident. We suspect a foul play. She was murdered by an assassin sponsored by Fulani terrorists. Lately, the Fulanis have engaged in frenzy, systematic, and systemic killing of Yorubas. This is a grand design by the Fulanis to wipe Yorubas off the map of Nigeria. The murder of young, talented and gifted Arotile by Fulanis is yet another means to snuff out our best and the brightest.







We believe the Fulani terrorists murdered Arotile in order to end abruptly her promising upward mobility career with the NAF. More importantly, she was taken out for her audacity to conduct successful combat missions against Boko Harams.

The NAF attributed Arotile’s death to a freak accident to cover up the heinous murder. NAF believes that by saying she died of freak accident, that is, an accident which is unpredictable and unpreventable, it will not ignite any great public outcry. Baba nla mistake! Also, by linking Arotile’s death to freak accident caused by a friend’s inattentiveness or stupidity, there will be no need for investigation. There’s nothing freakish or accidental in Arotile’s death.

Nobody is buying the cock and bull story of the NAF. We hold the Chief of Air Staff Sadique Abubakar responsible for the murder of Arotile. We demand immediate and full independent inquiry into her death. We request for prompt autopsy. Both the report of the independent inquiry and the autopsy be made public as soon as they are ready without any hanky-panky.

Her parents have suffered the greatest tragedy. Our prayers and thoughts are with them.

Tolulope, good night and rest in peace.