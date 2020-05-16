You are here
Davido’s hit song, ‘Blow my mind’, crosses 40 million on YouTube

Village Reporter ,

DAVIDO’S 2019 hit, ‘Blow my mind,’ has crossed the 40 million mark on YouTube.

The singer made the announcement recently on his Instagram account as he continues to promote his recently released music video, ‘D&G’ featuring Summer Walker.

‘Blow my mind’ joins a list of Davido’s hit songs that have done tens of million streams on YouTube.

With 46 million streams, ‘Blow my mind’ joins ‘Gobe’ with 35 million streams, ‘Aye’ with 59 million streams, ‘Assurance’ with 56 million streams, ‘Fia’ with 74 million streams and ‘If’ with 167 million streams.

Davido is one of the many Nigerian music stars whose music videos have done hundreds of millions of streams on YouTube. Others are Sinach, Yemi Alade, and Wizkid

