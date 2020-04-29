Davido to donate music video proceeds to COVID-19 research

Afropop singer David Davido Adeleke has announced that the proceeds from his recent music video, Dolce & Gabbana, will go to a coronavirus research program.

In a recent interview with CNN, Davido said he will be donating the proceeds from the newly released music video to Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Together for Coronavirus Research fund.

The video, which was released on Friday, April 24, off his ‘A Good Time’ album featuring Summer Walker, is geared to strengthen efforts toward scientific research benefitting global health.

Davido also noted that the effect of the virus on Nigeria prompted his family to donate the sum of $1.3 million to the federal government and also distributed over 6,000 bags of rice across the Osun state.

Speaking on the effect of coronavirus, Davido said, “People are really going through a hard time. This is the first time something like this has paused the whole world. A lot of people out here make money from day to day, like, surviving day to day pay. That’s not possible because we all have to stay inside.”

<<The Nation>>