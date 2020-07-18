Davido signs May D to DMW record label

Award winning Artiste and Record label owner David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has signed May D to his DMW label.

This is coming after May D made shocking revelations about the ill treatment he suffered in the hands of his former record label boss Jude Okoye while signed to Square records.

It appears Goodness has located the Ile Ijo crooner as the latest artist to join Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) music label.

Fans of both artistes have congratulated May D awhile lauding Davido for

@TundeEddnut

Davido has done it again. He signed MayD to the strongest record label right now in Nigeria, DMW. Retweet if Davido is your GOAT 💪

@BiyiThePlug

Davido is offline and he keeps lifting people, at least you can’t call this one clout The same people who laughed at May D few months ago, are the same people congratulating him today. Keep working and Pray for Grace.

@Danny_Walterr

Davido asked Cynthia Morgan to call but she no get airtime, May D borrow Airtime from MTN call Davido now he’s in 30BG You see in this Life the Lion in you will only come out if the Parm Kernel breaks the dishonesty of the tortoise while saturating the atmosphere.

@Tife_Fabunmi

Imagine having three wonderful song writers in just one Label.

Peruzzi

Mayorkun

Mister MayD DMW is on Fire 🔥

God Bless Davido😩

@SecretaryAce

Davido signing MayD is a really good gesture. You may not like him or his music, but his generosity cannot be denied.

“Kindness is like butter, you get the best result when you spread it around”.

@iamlampson

So May D will move to banana island and stop sleeping on TV carton henceforth 😲 God bless Davido 👏🏽

#30BG

Continue Reading