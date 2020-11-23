You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Davido Reveals Song That Makes Him Go Crazy

Village Reporter ,
Nigeria’s Yemi Alade Picked to Announce Grammy Nominees
Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ Debuts On Billboard 200

<!– –>

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1

<!– –>

Davido
Davido

DMW boss, Davido, has revealed the song that makes him go crazy on the dance floor.

The award-winning singer made the revelation on Twitter to his over 8.3 million followers.

Davido said Olamide’s collaborative track with raving singer, BadBoyTimz, makes him go crazy on the dance floor.

“If u want see me go crazy on the dance floor, play Olamide n Badboytimz LOADING,” Davido said.

The track is off Olamide’s 2020 chart-topping album titled “Carpe Diem.”

Bad Boy Timz also released one the biggest hits in 2020 titled “MJ.”

One would expect that Davido would have picked a song off his recently released album titled “A Better Time,” but in the spirit of sportsmanship, the DMW boss has picked “LOADING” as his favorite track.

Previous articleDavido’s ‘A Better Time’ Debuts On Billboard 200

alt

Journalist, Blogger and Content Manager. Connect with me on Twitter and Instagram – @djruffee

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email