Davido Reveals Song That Makes Him Go Crazy

Davido

DMW boss, Davido, has revealed the song that makes him go crazy on the dance floor.

The award-winning singer made the revelation on Twitter to his over 8.3 million followers.

Davido said Olamide’s collaborative track with raving singer, BadBoyTimz, makes him go crazy on the dance floor.

“If u want see me go crazy on the dance floor, play Olamide n Badboytimz LOADING,” Davido said.

The track is off Olamide’s 2020 chart-topping album titled “Carpe Diem.”

Bad Boy Timz also released one the biggest hits in 2020 titled “MJ.”

One would expect that Davido would have picked a song off his recently released album titled “A Better Time,” but in the spirit of sportsmanship, the DMW boss has picked “LOADING” as his favorite track.