Davido Celebrates His Sold Out Music Concert In Lagos

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Instagram page to show his excitement as massive crowd turned up for his music concert “A Good Time With Davido” in Lagos.

It was a sold out concert despite the entry ticket fee of ten thousand naira per individual and hundred thousand naira per individual for VVIP ticket.

The “blow my mind” crooner took to his Instagram page to celebrate the amazing sold out concert and he also appreciated his fans for coming out.

