Dangote has world’s largest crude distillation equipment

Dangote has announced that it has taken delivery of the “world’s largest single train crude distillation column” at its Oil Refinery in Nigeria.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that “this magnificent engineering masterpiece weighs 2250 MT (excluding internal trays); 112.5 m long; 14m wide and 13.75m tall and can fractionally distill 650,000 Barrels Per Stream Day.”

In 2018 Aliko Dangote signed a $650 million loan facility with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The loan facility was meant to fund Dangote’s oil refinery project in Nigeria.

Dangote industries Limited (DIL) three years ago completed the acquisition of Twister B.V, a company based in the Netherlands.

The company delivers robust solutions in natural gas processing and separation to the upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors.

Its unique separation capabilities are designed for augmenting production and streamlining processes. It is also to capitalise on high-yield gas processing for maximising revenues.

Start date still not clear

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote had planed to get his major refinery project in Nigeria operational by 2019. But last year it was announced that the deadline may be delayed.

But Dangote Group Executive Director Devakumar Edwin last year rejected those fears.

He said the suggestion that the refinery is unlikely to start production next year is the product of “someone’s wild imagination.”

“Ninety-five percent of engineering has been completed, 90 percent of procurement has been completed.”

The delivery of the crude distillation column this month may give many hope of a possible start of operation this year.

Dangote said the $12 billion refinery would have a capacity of 650,000 barrels a day.

The project when fully in operation in 2019, Dangote said would help the country save $5 billion spent on the importation of oil into the country.

Source: Africafeeds.com