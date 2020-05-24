Cynthia Morgan: Madrina change Record label sake of Jude Okoye – See oda Naija musicians wey don get yawa wit dia managers – BBC News

Image copyright Twitter Image example Many Twitter NG users dey use Cynthia Morgan Instagram Live compare wen di 29 year old singer bin dey hot.

Many Nigerians waka enta social media on Sunday to tok about musician, Cynthia Morgan afta one Instagram live she do – reveal why her music career no too solid again.

Di 29 year old Nigerian raggea dance-hall singer explain say na afta she accept one contract from her former record label – North Side Music Ltd – oga Jude Okoye, wey be music producer.

Ms Morgan say she no read di contract terms before she sign am and e affect her career well-well as she lost her stage name, Instagram account, royalty and VEVO account.

But Jude Okoye neva come out to reply all di claims wey she make for di Instagram live, but on Sunday e tell Tunde Ednut for separate Instagram live say all di allegations wey Cynthia Morgan put for im head no be true.

However, wetin she tok don cause plenty gbas-gbos for social media and oda pipo wey dia music career don enta gear one afta dem get yawa wit Jude Okoye or dia managers don also come out to tok dia own tori.

Image copyright Cynthia Morgan Image example Madrina (Cynthia Morgan) change her name for September 2017 but di tori and for pipo because of di new song wey she release for May 2018.

Odas e happun to

No be only Cynthia Morgan go get kwanta wit her manager, we sabi like four pipo wey get swey don bounce and odas still dey try find dia leg for di industry.

Peter and Paul Okoye

Peter Okoye shook mouth for di mata, e say three years ago wen im decide to comot for Jude Okoye record label no be because of fame, money or power but na because of im freedom.

May D

May D wey react to wetin Cynthia Morgan tok, claim say im no gain anytin wen im too bin dey under di record label.

Di Nigerian singer, song writer and dancer wey real name na Akinmayokun Awodunmila carri di complain enta Twitter.

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel bin get issues wit im manager Tumi Lawrence and im fire am. But wetin make am get issues wit im manager no dey clear. But tori be say di singer and im manager bin get issues. before dem pat ways.

Brymo

Di singer wey bin dey under di Chocolate City Record lable bin get kwanta wit im managers Di singer and song writer wey real name na Olawale Ashimi also port from Chocolate city afta dem get issues like dis Cyntia Morgan mata.

2Baba AKA 2Face Idibia

Popular Nigerians singer 2Baba wey real name Innocent Idibia bin get issues wit im former label KENNIS Music before im come port to im own Hypertek label. Altho e no dey clear di nature of wetin dia disagreement be. Na afta im port from Kennis Music na im e change im name from 2Face to 2Baba.

Dem no support media player for your device “Sometimes e good to just dey observe” – 2Baba

How social media react for Cynthia Morgan AKA Mandrina

Singer Davido also shook mouth for di mata for twitter say im get anthem for her, say make she call am.

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tacha say di mata tire her and she sorry for Ms Morgan

One popular Nigerian radio pesin Tolu Oniru AKA Toolz also react as she indict her friends say na hand wey get oil pipo dey follow leak no be hand wey get blood.

Popular comedian, TV Host and actor AY don ready to support Cynthia