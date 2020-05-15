COVID-19: Why we are committed to Nigeria, Africa — Global Citizen

Global Citizen, a Non-Governmental Organisation fighting poverty and campaigning for a just and sustainable world, has restated its commitment to Africa, particularly Nigeria.

The Chief Policy Officer of the NGO, Michael Sheldrick, restated the commitment at the launch of the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund on Thursday.

The NSSF, a baby of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, was launched at a ceremony that had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) as the Special Guest of Honour virtually on Zoom.

The NSSF has the vision of raising $50 million for the Nigeria’s Coronavirus Disease relief efforts

Sheldrick, in his opening remarks, said Global Citizen’s ongoing commitment to the African continent and, in particular, Nigeria, has been motivated by two key factors: the shift in geopolitical power towards emerging markets, and the recognition that developing countries want and need to have agency over their own development, makes a presence in the sub-Saharan region vital to the longterm success of any initiative seeking to end extreme poverty; and Nigeria has a long history of active citizenship, a vibrant democracy, and a powerful pop culture (driven by music, art, and sport) – all of which make it a strong fit for the Global Citizen movement. It is also a gateway to the rest of the African continent and, particularly, key countries like Ghana and Kenya.

Speaking on the involvement of Global citizen in establishing the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund alongside the NSIA, the CPO said it directly aligns with the NGO’s Nigeria policy direction for 2020, which seeks to mobilize funds and commitment to Nigeria’s most marginalised people.

He added: “These investments will be aimed at implementation of Universal Healthcare

Coverage; and improving the health of the poorest women, children, and adolescents in Nigeria which the solidarity funds core response areas directly supports the overarching goals for our Nigeria policy direction. I am pleased that our vision as an organization is being realised through establishment of this fund and we will continue to support the country office and the Nigerian board to make sure the fund achieves its mandate.”

The Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, Tunde Folawiyo, described Global Citizen as the world’s largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030.

Folawiyo said with over 10 million monthly advocates, Global Citizen’s voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity, adding: “Through our work with partners, the actions of our global community, along with high-level advocacy efforts, this has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from world leaders valued at over $48 billion affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people across the globe by 2030.

“As we embark upon our work in Nigeria, Global Citizen will mobilize Nigerians, Nigerians in the diaspora, our global partners, together with the philanthropic and private sectors in our nation’s fight against COVID-19.

“Nigeria’s recovery from this deadly pandemic requires the commitment of each one of us. Through the Nigeria Solidarity Relief Fund, together, and in solidarity, we will rebuild towards a more responsive and resilient Nigeria in the aftermath of this disaster.

“This is why Global Citizen is honoured to collaborate with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority to launch a campaign later this month, which will engage each of us as Nigerians – to do our part, take action and help mobilize support for this critical effort, and time in our nation.”

The Vice Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund is being established to provide immediate and long-term support in the fight against COVID-19.

The Fund, Aig-Imoukhuede said, was created by Nigerians for Nigeria with a target of four core COVID-19 response, mitigation and recovery areas.

The core areas, he said, are supporting the most vulnerable; strengthening domestic healthcare systems; expanding access to rural and community focused universal healthcare; and re-skilling and re-tooling for Nigeria’s renaissance post COVID-19.

He added: The COVID 19 pandemic manifests primarily as a global health challenge. It is clear however that its impact far exceeds the health sector. Our efforts, therefore, must not be limited to acute health response.

“We believe that to effectively support Nigeria’s response efforts and to emerge from this as a more resilient nation, our efforts must take an integrated, systems approach, at the centre of which is a mandate to support our most vulnerable communities.

“Our efforts must ensure that we are able to envision and meet the demands that will emerge in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is imperative as the nation adjusts to the realities of a changing economy, transitions to a ‘new normal’ and embraces the Nigeria of the future.”