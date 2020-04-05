COVID-19: PDP directs members to assist vulnerable Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members nationwide to provide assistance to vulnerable Nigerians in their neighborhoods to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The party gave the directive in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday in Abuja.Ologbondiyan also appealed to more wealthy Nigerians to join in extending assistance to vulnerable citizens in the overall effort to contain and check the spread of the pandemic in the country.

He said that the party’s call was in line with its manifesto and guiding principles to ensure the security, wellbeing and happiness of all citizens, irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political persuasion.The PDP scribe also appealed to Nigerians to look beyond primordial considerations and join forces to defeat the virus.

“The party, therefore, urges Nigerians to use this time to further display their spirit of brotherly care by assisting vulnerable persons around them.“This include, particularly the aged, the unemployed, as well as individuals and families whose means of livelihood had been crippled following the restriction directives.”Ologbondiyan urged the Federal Government to be transparent and involve more capable Nigerian medical experts, researchers as well as equipment manufacturers to assist in checking the spread of the pandemic in the country.

“The party counsels the Federal Government to bring in the hands used in winning the battle against the Ebola virus disease.“Government should commission indigenous manufacturers, especially auto and equipment producers, to concert effort towards production of ventilators and other equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus,” he said.Ologbondiyan reiterated the party’s earlier commendation to the organised private sector for donations “following our call for intervention.

”He also commended the health care providers and several other frontline workers, who had been risking their lives to safeguard the nation.Ologbondiyan, however, called on all Nigerians to continue to pray while “observing health safety directives as we collectively defeat this pandemic.” (NAN)

