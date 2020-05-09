COVID-19: Nigerian-British musician dies in UK

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The novel Coronavirus has taken another life of a British born Nigerian rapper in the United Kingdom.

Ben Chijioke with the stage name TY was a British born Nigerian musician of an Igbo father and a Boki mother from Cross River.

Family source said that, TY who had spent all his life abroad with occasional visits to Nigeria had died on Thursday after contracted pneumonia while recovering from Coronavirus.

According to BBC report, the 2004 Mercury Prize nominee contracted coronavirus earlier this year, and a fundraising page was set up in April for him while on medical induced coma to temporarily sedate him to help his body receive the appropriate treatment.

“Ty’s condition had been improving but last week while on a normal ward he had contracted pneumonia which worsened his recovery and ultimately Ty’s body couldn’t fight back anymore,” she wrote.

Born Ben Chijioke in London in 1972, he grew up with his sister in a strict household where he was expected to become a doctor or a lawyer. But he fell in love with hip-hop and decided to pursue a career as an MC.

“They didn’t take to it very well at all,” he told the Independent in 2008. “I knew that it was going to happen, but I just continued to do what I did – they just made me do it in secret.”

He was known for a witty, mature style that owed more to the old -school US rappers than the grittier streets sounds of London

— With reports by BBC.

