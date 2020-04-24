Covid-19 : is african integration at risk? [Spotlight]

As soon as the first cases of COVID-19 contamination were announced on the continent, many countries on the continent announced the restriction of land connections with their most immediate neighbours. Gabon-Cameroon, Chad-Cameroon, South Africa-Zimbabwe, Burundi-Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire-Burkina Faso, DRC-Republic of Congo-Rwanda.

Here with William Bayiha to discuss the economic relevance of the closure of intra-African borders due to the coronavirus, is Michael Dibie, senior journalist at Africanews.