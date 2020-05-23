COVID-19: AU, AFRIMA mark Africa Day with #StrongerTogether Solidarity Concert

In commemoration of this year’s Africa Day, the Africa Union Commission and All Africa Music Awards will host a live virtual Solidarity Concert for the African Union COVID-19 Response Fund, under the theme: “Health Security in the Context of COVID-19 and tagged #StrongerTogether,” to be broadcast on TRACE Television, African Independent Television and Social media platforms across Africa on May 25, 2020 at 16.00 hours (WAT).

This was revealed by the organisers in a statement on Saturday.

The Africa Day #StrongerTogether Solidarity Concert is aimed at inspiring action with key messages on the prevention, protection and response measures to contain Coronavirus.

The Concert will leverage the power of music and the crucial role of African artists in advocating for the curb of COVID-19 on the continent as well as galvanise solidarity for financial and in-kin contributions to the Africa COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Virtual Concert will be hosted by the British-Congolese Comedian, actor and philanthropist, Eddie Kadi; Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chidinma; and Cameroonian television host and entrepreneur, Pamela Happi (Miss P).

The trio will anchor the concert expected to leave viewers thoroughly entertained by showcasing the pan-African spread of the continent’s music talents and delivering high tempo performances by the artistes at different locations across Africa and the diaspora.

Superstar African artistes billed to perform live at the Africa Day 2020 #StrongerTogether Solidarity Concert include: 2face Idiba (Nigeria); Sakordie (Ghana); Aminux (Morocco); Toofan (Togo); Busiswa (South Africa); Becca (Ghana); Betty G(Ethiopia) , Salatiel (Cameroun), Hiro (DRC); Rudeboy (Nigeria); Master KG (South Africa); and Nikita Kering (Kenya).

Others are Salif Keita (Mali); Nadya Shanab (Egypt); Kanvee Adams (Liberia), DJ Spinall (Nigeria); DJ Moh Green (Algeria); Awilo Longomba (DRC); Ahmed Soultan (Morocco); Pape Diouf (Senegal); Daphne (Cameroon); Lizah James (Mozambique); and Naiboi (Kenya) among others.

According to the Associate Producer of AFRIMA, Adenrele Niyi: “Africa, just like the rest of the world, has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The emotional and physical wellbeing and livelihoods of our people are bearing the brunt of the CoronaVirus. However, even as a new world order emerges, the African Union and member nations are showing leadership which inspires confidence that Africa will come of this stronger than before.

“In AFRIMA, our vision as a cultural institution is ingrained in pushing the Africa development agenda for a more viable continent and it is for this reason we are collaborating with the African Union on the Africa Day Virtual Solidarity concert to support the AU’s COVID-19 Response Fund. We’re happy that our stakeholders, the music talents of Africa, are aware of their influence and how impactful it is in trying times with many vulnerable communities suffering in our midst.

“It is now up to other sectors of African economy to also show generosity to the continent’s vulnerable by donating generously through the AU website to the COVID-19 Response Fund. And together, we shall win.”

The #StrongerTogerther Africa Day Solidarity Concert will be broadcast live on Trace TV channels on DSTV, NigezieTV, GoldmyneTV, waptv, AIT and other partners’ stations and live-streamed on AU, TRACE and AFRIMA Facebook pages and other social media handles at 16.00 hrs (WAT), 17.00 hrs (CAT) and 18.00hrs (EAT).