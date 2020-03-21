Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at age 81 (Video)

U.S. country music icon, Kenny Rogers, has died at age 81, his family announced on Twitter early Saturday.

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10.25 p.m. at the age of 81,’’ the family wrote.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.’’

The singer-songwriter and record producer was best known for music hits like “The Gambler” and “Islands in the Stream”, the latter a duet he sang with Dolly Parton.

He also appeared in multiple TV and film acting roles.

Throughout his career, Rogers sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, according to his official website, with 20 platinum albums and 11 gold ones.

He embarked on a farewell world tour in 2016 to say “goodbye to his loyal legion of fans one city and one night at a time’’.

But it was cut short in early 2018 due to health reasons. (dpa/NAN)

