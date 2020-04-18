Countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Gabon, Somalia join list
The numbers of confirmed cases across the continue continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike is expected in the coming weeks.
Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco.
South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.
This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.
As at April 18, Somalia and Gabon had crossed into the three-digit space
On April 17, Tanzania recorded a case spike to enter the bracket
On April 15, Congo Republic joined the 100+ group, third in Central Africa
On April 12, Mali joined the 100+ group, the 20th overall and West Africa’s 8th on the list.
On April 11, Madagascar became the second country in the southern Africa region to cross the 100+ mark. only continental leader South Africa had crossed that mark.
All figures valid as of April 18 at 05:00 GMT
North Africa
- Algeria – 2,418
- Egypt – 2,844
- Morocco – 2,564
- Tunisia – 864
West Africa
- Burkina Faso – 557
- Ghana – 641
- Guinea – 477
- Ivory Coast – 688
- Mali – 171
- Niger – 627
- Nigeria- 493
- Senegal – 342
Central Africa
- Cameroon – 996
- DR Congo – 287
- Congo Republic – 143
- Gabon – 108
East Africa
- Djibouti – 732
- Kenya – 246
- Mauritius – 324
- Rwanda – 143
- Tanzania – 147
- Somalia – 116
Southern Africa
- South Africa – 2,783
- Madagascar – 117
Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho
Major African stats as of April 18 as of 5 am GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 19,827
- Number of deaths = 1,020
- Recoveries = 4,619
- Infected countries = 52
- Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)