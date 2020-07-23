Costa Rica hero Pinto assumes UAE reins

Former Costa Rica coach Jorge Luis Pinto was appointed on Wednesday to lead United Arab Emirates for the remainder of their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying campaign.

The veteran Colombian mentor has coached numerous clubs, but most famously led Los Ticos to the quarter-finals at Brazil 2014.

Despite impressing during Russia 2018 qualifying and reaching the semi-finals of last year’s AFC Asian Cup, UAE have struggled in their attempt to reach Qatar 2022. The west Asians currently trail Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand in Group G, albeit with a match in hand.

“I have a great responsibility with UAE football and our goal is to fight to try to qualify for the World Cup,” said Pinto. “We will work to develop all aspects during the preparations and the current gathering of the national team will be a good opportunity in order to know the players and work with them closely.

“I know many details about UAE football. Our goal is to transform the thinking of players to dream of the World Cup before entering the third and final stage of the qualifiers.”