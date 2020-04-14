Coronavirus: U.S-based Nigerian music promoter gives out cash

<!– Tunde Seriki –>

A popular United States-based Nigerian Promoter, Tunde Seriki has doled out cash to residents of Ogun and Osun states so as to cushion the effect of the lockdown over the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic disease in the state.

The Popular promoter who has assisted popular artistes like Late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Lagbaja, Ayinde Wasiu, Salawa Abeni, and host of others gave cash of N5,000, N10,000 and N15,000 to over 300 residents of Abeokuta and Ifon in Ogun and Osun states respectively.

Seriki decided to donate cash to residents of Ifon in Osun State because his late mother, Alhaja Omoba came from there.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Sultan Music International also extended the cash relief to vulnerable members of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the two states.

Speaking on behalf of the Tunde Seriki foundation, the Director, Aare Akindele Ademola said the love Seriki has for the people made him gave cash to the downtrodden in the two states.

Ademola further said the gesture of one of the biggest US-based Nigerian promoters is to support the efforts of the government in ensuring the people survive the effect of lockdown.

Ademola added that the cash would also be given to physically challenged and aged who does not have any source of income.

He said, “Our chairman kept on seeing different videos and he was sad about what the people are going through in this country since the lockdown begin, that is why he asked his foundation in Nigeria to convert the majority of the money we have on ground as a donation to the people.

“He gave 100 people at the rate of N10,000, 5,000 and 15,000 to people of his father hometown.

“In ifon where his mother came from, he gave cash of N10,000 each to over 130 people in the area.

“Because he went to Sulicat Abiola Quranic school in Abeokuta and he has spent some part of his life in Abeokuta, he gave many of his friends rice and a cash gift of 40,000.

“Seriki has promised to do more. He had given cash to over 300 people.

“We are working on how others will benefit.

“We are working on how to assist handicap, leprosy colony and other physically challenged people in Ogun and Osun states.”