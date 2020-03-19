Coronavirus: Simi advises Nigerians

<!– Simi –>

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Simi Ogunleye also known as Simi has called on Nigerians to stay safe following news that the new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The talented singer who spoke via her official Twitter handle also commended the government for taking measure to curtail the outbreak of the virus in the country.

This is coming after public outcry on the FG that a restriction should be placed on flights from nations prevalent cases of the deadly virus.

She wrote: “Heard they closed the borders to some of the worst affected countries. I’m grateful for that. It’s a start. I know, as Nigerians, many of us think we’re invincible because we’ve survived so much – but I beg you, pls stay safe. Wash hands, stay away from crowds as much as possible”

