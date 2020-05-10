Coronavirus in Africa: 60,566 cases; 2,221 deaths; 20,803 recoveries
There are now more than over 44,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. Lesotho is the country holding out as of May 4.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: May 10 at 7:00 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 60,566
- Number of deaths = 2,221
- Recoveries = 20,803
- Infected countries = 53
- Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 5,558
- Angola – 43
- Benin – 284
- Botswana – 23
- Burkina Faso – 748
- Burundi – 15
- Cameroon – 2,274
- Cape Verde – 236
- Central African Republic – 143
- Chad – 322
- Comoros – 11
- Congo-Brazzaville – 274
- DR Congo – 937
- Djibouti – 1,189
- Egypt – 8,964
- Equatorial Guinea – 439
- Eritrea – 39
- Eswatini – 163
- Ethiopia – 210
- Gabon – 661
- (The) Gambia – 20
- Ghana – 4,263
- Guinea – 2,042
- Guinea-Bissau – 641
- Ivory Coast – 1,667
- Kenya – 649
- Lesotho – 0
- Liberia – 199
- Libya – 64
- Madagascar – 193
- Malawi – 56
- Mali – 692
- Mauritania – 8
- Mauritius – 332
- Morocco – 5,910
- Mozambique – 87
- Namibia – 16
- Niger – 815
- Nigeria- 4,151
- Rwanda – 280
- Sao Tome and Principe – 208
- Senegal – 1,634
- Seychelles – 11
- Sierra Leone – 291
- Somalia – 997
- South Africa – 9,420
- South Sudan – 120
- Sudan – 1,164
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 153
- Tunisia – 1,032
- Uganda – 116
- Zambia – 252
- Zimbabwe – 35
