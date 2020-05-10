Coronavirus in Africa: 60,566 cases; 2,221 deaths; 20,803 recoveries

There are now more than over 44,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. Lesotho is the country holding out as of May 4.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED READING: Africa’s COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000 mark

Major African stats: May 10 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 60,566

Number of deaths = 2,221

Recoveries = 20,803

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 5,558

Angola – 43

Benin – 284

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 748

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,274

Cape Verde – 236

Central African Republic – 143

Chad – 322

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 274

DR Congo – 937

Djibouti – 1,189

Egypt – 8,964

Equatorial Guinea – 439

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 163

Ethiopia – 210

Gabon – 661

(The) Gambia – 20

Ghana – 4,263

Guinea – 2,042

Guinea-Bissau – 641

Ivory Coast – 1,667

Kenya – 649

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 199

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 193

Malawi – 56

Mali – 692

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 5,910

Mozambique – 87

Namibia – 16

Niger – 815

Nigeria- 4,151

Rwanda – 280

Sao Tome and Principe – 208

Senegal – 1,634

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 291

Somalia – 997

South Africa – 9,420

South Sudan – 120

Sudan – 1,164

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 153

Tunisia – 1,032

Uganda – 116

Zambia – 252

Zimbabwe – 35

SUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II