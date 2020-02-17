Congo’s ruling party rejects calls for election postponement [Morning Call]
Congo’s ruling party has rejected fresh moves from the country’s opposition for a political dialogue and the postponement of the presidential election from 2021 to 2023, without Denis Sassou-Nguesso.
During a press conference on Saturday, the Congolese Labor Party (PCT) responded to the concerns of the opposition.
So, what are the real issues and concerns in Congo as it braces up for presidential elections in 2021?
