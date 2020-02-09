Complexity conquer the world

Complexity win FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 in Milan

‘Joksan’ and ‘MaXe’ overcome Ellevens’s ‘Resende’ and ‘EthxnH’

Earn USD 40,000 prize money, right to be called best club team on EA SPORTS FIFA

Complexity Gaming triumphed in a dramatic finale at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ in Milan to be named the leading club team on competitive EA SPORTS FIFA.

The North American side, consisting of ‘Joksan’ and ‘MaXe’, edged Ellevens on penalties after the Final Showdown went to the third leg decider.

Complexity become just the third team to claim the eClub World Cup, following in the footsteps of two-time winners Brondby and KING eSports.

Day Three promised excitement, tension, drama – and it did not disappoint. Take a look back at Sunday’s curtain-closer.

Quarter-finals kick off Sunday

Championship Sunday began with tense quarter-final match-ups as the race for global glory went up another gear in Milan. Ellevens, who announced Gareth Bale as their co-owner this week, were the first side to book their place in the semi-finals after getting the better of NASR eSports after the first 1v1 and subsequent 2v2.

There was little to separate the other three quarter-final games, which needed the third deciding 1v1 leg. It produced colossal match-ups with everything on the line – including Complexity’s ‘Joksan’ taking on NEO’s ‘Stokes’ and Fnatic’s ‘Tom’ clashing with Borussia-E-Sports’ ‘Jeffrey’ – for a coveted semi-final ticket. Complexity progressed, while Fnatic also secured their place after a penalty shoot-out victory.

Sporting CP Esports, whose place at the tournament was only confirmed on Thursday, saw their fairytale run come to an end after the third leg, with AS Roma’s ‘SpiderKong’ continuing his formidable form in the 1v1 decider.

Complexity, Ellevens advance

Titans of competitive EA SPORTS FIFA clashed in the semi-finals with AS Roma Esports’ meeting Complexity. After a goalless first leg, the Americans showed their synergy in the 2v2 by knocking out the final remaining host club and advancing to the final.

In the other semi-final tie, ‘Tom’ continued his blistering 1v1 form by recording a 3-0 victory over ‘EthxnH’ before Ellevens took the game to a third leg by pegging ‘Fnatic’ back in the 2v2.

Bale’s Ellevens, however, staged a valiant comeback. After winning the 2v2, ‘Resende’ demonstrated his vast tournament know-how by beating ‘Tekkz’ in the final third leg, sealing his side’s progression to the final.

Americans triumph in Final Showdown

‘Joksan’ got Complexity off to a stunning start by winning the opening 1v1 leg 2-0. But Ellevens, buoyed by their 2v2 victory in the semi-final once again showed their class in the second leg and took the Final Showdown to the third leg.

The weight of expectation lay with ‘MaXe’ and ‘Resende’ in the decider and, with little to separate the competitors, the tie went to a penalty shoot-out.

It was ‘MaXe’ who kept his nerve to win the shoot-out, as Complexity’s duo won their first FIFA major.

What the winners said

‘MaXe’

“Joksan is a North American legend. He’s won two events, been to a console final. For me he’s the best North American player ever.

“It’s not my first shoot-out in a competition, but it’s my first win. After the last event in Atlanta when I lost, my mum was like ‘if you don’t practice penalties and you lose again, you’re done!’ So, I practiced a little bit and it’s heart-breaking for ‘Resende’. Based off the run of play, he probably deserved to win, but it’s FIFA. My mum and my little brother are my biggest supporters.

“To all the people who are playing at events and not having that same success or playing qualifiers over and over again and not doing well, prior to this, this is my seventh event and the furthest I’ve ever gone is out of Swiss. So just like that things can change.”

‘Joksan’

“Ellevens played a pretty good game. I guess you could say no one expected both teams to be in the final, so they walk away with a lot of points and a lot of cash, too, so they shouldn’t feel ashamed of their performance.

“North America is not to be messed with! We’re pretty good at FIFA, with only two teams here and we’re the champions. Just keep grinding!”

The stat

40,000 – The amount in USD that is awarded to Complexity as the winning team of the eClub World Cup . As well as the prize money, ‘Joksan’ and ‘MaXe’ are each awarded 2,000 Global Series points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020.