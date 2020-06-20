Collapse Of Security Intelligence By Adeola Soetan

Concert is not planned and executed in a day. It takes days for pre-event activities like venue, security arrangement, media and online publicity to be put in place.

Choice of the artiste and artiste presence may be the most important but it’s just an item among other pre-event items that are executed by any concert organiser, not secretly on the sea or in the sky.

So, it’s when all these pre-event activities are done that an artiste can make an appeance having been paid and assured that all arrangements are in place.

The big question on this Naira Marley show is where were all these “Sowore’s DSS”, the ever ready gun-trotting policemen and their informants, where were other siren-blowing, kill and go retinue of daylight and midnight surveillance security forces? Okay, they are busy chasing and catching Asewo, those human billboards that beautified the streets of Abuja at night with their radiating smiles and seductive body exposure.







I may not blame Lagos or Abuja airports managers and security operatives since Naira Marley used Unseen Flying Object from his base in MALI to pierce through Nigeria’s well secured airspace undetected, landed right inside the event centre and also took off from there.

If you do not see the whole episode as a serious indication of collapse of security intelligence, then you may decide to call it a juju mythical affair if you like.

But pray that one day Boko Haram will not come and celebrate the birthday of Shekau in one of the event centres in the heart of Abuja.

Don’t be scared, they won’t come in their battle gear or gun trucks but disguised in sleek cars, dressed in ceremonial suits and caftan with their ornamental ladies.

They will come easy go easy after the party and the criminal dirty forest rat, Shekau will be proud to show us the video of his birthday party held in Abuja.

By then, Buhari will be shocked, you and I will be shocked and every citizen will be shocked but Garba Adesina or Femi Sheu will be quick to defend it and remind us that Shekau is still a Nigerian, he has the right to use the event centre since no court of law has declared him and his fellow Nigerian followers as personal non grata. All of us will be shocked again and again.