City Rock Johannesburg hosts the South African Sports Climbing Nationals

The South African Sports Climbing Nationals (SANCF) we here held from 29 June to 11 July. The adrenaline packed sport was hosted at Fontainebleau. The sport saw 95 climbers compete in speed, boulder and lead categories. The climbers did their best to reach the finals.

This was the first time ever for South Africa to hold the nationals. The climbers were ranked on different factors, including speed along with bouldering and lead. SANCF is aiming to take the sport to the next level as sport climbing has now been recognized as an Olympic sport. The focus for SANCF, thus, is to create rock climbers with the right skills. They have opened a speed category at the National level, which had a positive outcome.

The 2018 edition had the most competitors experienced in the history of the sport.

The South African Sports Climbing Nationals: A Look

Families and friends made their way to the event to cheer on their favourite climbers. Speed and lead were the most exciting sports to watch. Climbers had to race up against each other as fast as the could to become national champions. Boulder, on the other hand, left the fans anxious as anyone could fall on the high wall.

Who Was the Winner?

Climbing has a charm of its own.

Finally, the City of Johannesburg was proud to announce that Dylan Vogt and Angela Eckhardt emerged as the combined winners of the overall event. Dylan Vogt is a climbing coach while Angela Eckhardt is a finishing matric. Also, winners from U13, U15, U17, U19 and the overall category were announced.

Angela Eckhardt will represent South Africa at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic this year. The previous year the Africa Youth Cup was the first edition held under the new Olympic rules. There were two spots up for grabs to determine who would represent South Africa in Buenos Aires. Cape Town’s David Nause won the male category and Angela Eckhardt in the female category.

Cally Bishop, the general manager of City Rock Johannesburg, congratulated the winners and all who participated. The competition has continued to attract a lot of participants in the last three years. Outdoor rock climbing is a category Callum Bishop is hoping will make a mark in the sports of South Africa.

What’s the Advantage for South Africa When It Comes to Climbing?

South Africa has some of the best climbing and bouldering spots in the world. Foreign visitors flock Mpumalanga town for some of the best climbing experiences. The Cederberg is a world-class bouldering spot that has the best trad rock in South Africa.

The City of Capetown is built around table Mountain which consists of two great tale mountains. The rocks have positive friction for climbing. Rock climbing a national sport that should be mentored in South Africa.